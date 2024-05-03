Heeramandi's Fardeen Khan says No Entry sequel script is 'hilarious': 'All I would say is don't mess it up’

Fardeen Khan has been receiving love and attention for his recent performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actor is famous for his roles in No Entry, Heyy Babyy, and others. In a recent interview, Fardeen opened up about the No Entry sequel.

Giving a sneak peek into the script of the sequel, Fardeen Khan said that he is looking forward to it.

Fardeen Khan on No Entry sequel

In an interview with Indian Express, producer Boney Kapoor confirmed that No Entry 2 is finally happening with a new cast. Reflecting on the film's sequel and the star cast of Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor, Fardeen Khan told PTI, "I've heard the script, it is absolutely hilarious. I think everyone tried hard to work out whether it was from Salman Khan or Boney Kapoor or Anees Bazmee... It's a film that's close to my heart."

He also extended his best wishes to the film and the cast and added that he does not know whether they're doing something different with the sequel but he is pretty sure it will be close to what Anees Bazmee had already written.

More about No Entry

Kishan (Anil Kapoor), the proprietor of a newspaper, has always been faithful to his wife, Kaajal (Lara Dutta), who continually suspects him of having affairs.

Meanwhile, Kishan's married friend Prem (Salman Khan) routinely cheats on his adoring wife Pooja (Esha Deol) without getting caught, causing Kishan and photographer Sunny (Fardeen Khan) to be annoyed. Prem, tired of listening to his moralistic friends, introduces Kishan to Bobby (Bipasha Basu), a beautiful prostitute.

Exclusive updates on No Entry sequel

A source exclusively informed Pinkvilla, "No Entry 2 is a hilarious script that has got every single person excited. The No Entry sequel will go on floors in December 2024 and be a big theatrical release in 2025, marking 20 years of the first part."

