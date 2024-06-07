Heeramandi’s Farida Jalal defends Sharmin Segal’s performance: ‘That may be her capacity just that much’

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has been the talk of the town ever since it was released. Almost just a month since its release and even now the show's fever has gripped the audience.

One thing that has grabbed a lot of attention is Sharmin Segal’s performance as Alamzeb. She has been facing a lot of trolls and criticism for it. Many of her co-stars have come forward to stand in her support and now veteran actress Farida Jalal asked fans to be kind to her.

Farida Jalal talks about Sharmin Segals performance in Heeramandi

Talking to India Today, when Farida Jalal was asked about Sharmin Segal facing backlash, the actress stated that she was not too happy about it. The actress who played Qudsia Begum (grandmother of Taha Shah’s Tajdaar), asks people to be kind. “Uski jo capacity hai, wo jo actor hai, wo jo kar rahi hai, she did her best,” said Jalal.

Further adding to it, Farida also stated that Alamzeb’s character did not need to be very loud. She concluded by saying, “Why should we be rude to the girl? That may be her capacity just that much. She is Shayra and she is in love with my bacha and that’s it.”

Sharmin Segal on audiences not liking her performance as Alamzeb

In a recent exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sharmin Segal spoke about facing criticism for her performance as Alamzeb. She admitted that audiences are entitled to their opinion. According to her, every creative person creates for an audience.

Advertisement

Sharmin claimed, “With negativity comes positivity. You have to take it all in, figure it out accordingly, and what resonates with you and what doesn’t resonate with you.” The actress also claimed that she is very open to constructive criticism and that she played this character just the way Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted her to play.

Heeramandi Season 2

Well for all those who loved season 1 of this show, brace yourself for the second installment. After the massive success of the first season, the makers recently announced the second season of Heeramandi with a unique video. Now, we have to wait and watch how SLB decides to take the story ahead.

ALSO READ: Heeramandi songwriter AM Turaz calls out actors for ‘hogging all the limelight’; says it’s ‘unfair’ to snatch away creators’ credit