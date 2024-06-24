Heeramandi’s ‘Mallika Jaan’ Manisha Koirala wishes ‘lifetime of countless precious moments’ to newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are now married. The couple had an intimate civil marriage ceremony at Zaheer's residence on June 23. They later had a grand reception party in the presence of their close friends and family, including their industry colleagues.

Many stars have congratulated Sonakshi and Zaheer on their wedding. Manisha Koirala has joined the list too.

Manisha Koirala's congratulatory note for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

On June 24, Manisha Koirala took to Instagram to share a wedding picture of newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. In the caption, Manisha blessed the couple with a sweet note while praying for their "precious moments."

"I pray that you both have a lifetime of countless precious moments to cherish. May each day strengthen your love and commitment towards each other…" an excerpt from her post reads.

The Heeramandi star signed off by saying, "Best wishes for your married life dearest @aslisona and @iamzahero."

She added red heart emojis at the end.

Check out Manisha Koirala's post here:

Here's how Sonakshi Sinha reacted to Manisha Koirala's post

Many netizens dropped comments on Manisha Koirala's post for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. Sonakshi acknowledged it with a thank note in the comment section.

"Thaaank you my dearest Manisha ma'am," the Rowdy Rathore actress wrote and added a series of red heart emojis.

For the uninitiated, Manisha Koirala shared screen space with Sonakshi Sinha in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. While Manisha played the role of Mallikajaan, Sonakshi was cast as Fareedan and Rehana in the series.

Manisha Koirala skipped Sonakshi Sinha's wedding; however, the senior actress sent gifts and flowers to her residence before the big day. Meanwhile, Sonakshi's Heeramandi co-stars, including Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Fardeen Khan, attended her wedding reception.

Manisha Koirala and Sonakshi Sinha's work fronts

Manisha Koirala made her Bollywood debut with Subhash Ghai's directorial venture, Saudagar, in 1991. Her other notable works include 1942: A Love Story, Criminal, Dil Se, Bombay, Akele Hum Akele Tum, and more.

Sonakshi Sinha is best known for movies like Dabangg, Rowdy Rathore, and Lootera, to name a few.

