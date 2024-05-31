Heeramandi’s Richa Chadha reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s sets are chaotic: ‘He has such a high standard for…’

The Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar fever is still on and does not seem to leave yet. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web show has become the talk of the town and fans cannot stop gushing over it.

Richa Chadha’s portrayal of Lajjo was loved by everyone, and she has won immense praise for it. Although the actress and almost every other actor from the show have spoken about SLB and the environment on the set. But now in a recent interview, the mom-to-be revealed that his sets are always chaotic.

Richa Chadha opens up about the atmosphere on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s set

Talking to Instant Bollywood, Richa Chadha admitted that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s sets have a lot of people as they are grand. Adding further, the Fukrey star said that they have a lot of setting people, a lot of people from the art director’s team who look after the curtains, candles, and other props on the set. Adding further to the many people present on set, she stated that there are also people from the costume team and then the lighting team.

“On average, there are 100- 150 people on his set, which is nothing, and if there are extras, then there will be even more people. There can be 100, 200, 300 extras,” revealed the actress. Richa also said that the one thing she likes about SLB’s set is that there is a lot of chaos but when the director walks in, there is a silent feeling and everyone gets to working. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Further praising the director, the mom-to-be stated that SLB has very high standards for himself, and if he does not like a scene, he will re-shoot it and will not settle for sure.

More about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is a story about courtesans who took active participation in India’s freedom struggle. The show featured a stellar ensemble cast of Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Pratibha Ranta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Kha, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman and others.

More about Richa Chadha

The actress is currently enjoying the last leg of her first pregnancy. She is due anytime soon. Richa recently shared a glimpse of her moving baby bump and we were all hearts to see her baby kicking.

ALSO READ: Heeramandi: Richa Chadha expresses gratitude to team who ‘beautified’ her in SLB's period drama; Manisha Koirala reacts