Heeramandi’s Sharmin Segal admits loving her body yet not being happy with her looks on some days: ‘Wish I looked like…’

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was one of the most loved web shows of the year till now. Sanjay Leela Bhansali was once again successful in creating magic on our screens and we bet fans cannot wait for season 2.

Well, one thing that was one of the most talked about things from the show was Sharmin Segal’s performance. She has been at the receiving end of the trolls and criticism. But amidst all this, the actress has stayed calm and strong. Now in a recent interview, she spoke about being confident in her looks and loving her body.

Sharmin Segal on coming to terms with her body and looks

It was during the release of her debut film Malaal that Sharmin Segal revealed that she was fat-shamed and bullied in school which had a long-lasting impression on her. And now while talking to News 18, the actress said that she loves her body. Having said that she also stated that there are days when she is not happy with the way she looks.

She revealed that she feels bloated sometimes and also agreed that coming to terms with how one looks is a slow process because the body keeps changing. She further added that her evolving mindset has helped her reach a stage where she is comfortable with the way she looks. “At the end of the day, we’re all women. We go through periods and pregnancy and those things have a physical impact on our bodies,” she states.

Sharmin also agreed to the fact that coming to terms with the changes that your body goes through and still working towards being the best version of yourself that makes you happy is tough. She also admits that sometimes she wished she looked like Bella Hadid.

Heeramandi Season 2

After the massive success of the first season, the makers recently announced the second season of Heeramandi with a unique video. There has been no confirmation on the star cast as of now. Hence, we have can only wait and watch how SLB decides to take the story ahead.

