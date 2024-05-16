Heeramandi’s Sharmin Segal reveals sister was AD on SLB’s show amidst trolling: 'I do have my outlets where I can vent'
Sharmin Segal, who was recently seen in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar opened up on the pressure she faces to prove herself and also revealed that her sister was an AD on the show.
It has been more than a week since the release of the much-awaited Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar but the internet cannot stop talking about it. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web show has become the talk of the town.
Be it the actors, the plot, or the songs, everything has garnered a lot of attention. But the one thing that has been getting mixed reviews is Sharmin Segal’s acting. She has faced a lot of criticism as well as appreciation for the same. Amidst fans trolling her for being SLB’s niece, in a recent interview, the actress revealed that her younger sister was an AD on the show.
Sharmin Segal on being under the pressure of proving herself
Talking to BBC Asian Network, Sharmin Segal spoke about the pressure of proving herself and how she puts that aside to only focus on her acting. She stated that there is a lot of pressure and sometimes it manifests in weird ways but she also admitted that she has a good support system and according to her, the strongest support system she has is her sister who also happened to be an AD on the show.
Sharmin also said that she has her outlets where she can vent and in her personal life she thinks she is secure enough to be able to come home to her husband and put everything that she has done at work aside.
Segal said, “I want to prove myself but today, I’m also a realist in that way. We have 1.7 billion people in India itself so after a point, how many people's opinions are you gonna shape or control? I’m a very strong advocate for mental health and living life so I do want to do what I want to do and I would love for everyone to love all of it but at the end of the day, there will be people that will say what they have to say.”
About Heeramandi
Set in the backdrop of pre-Independent India, Heeramandi explores the themes of revenge, powerplay, love, and freedom. It stars an ensemble cast of some of the finest actresses, including Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal, playing pivotal roles alongside Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Shruti Sharma, Jason Shah, and Indresh Malik, among others.
