Heeramandi’s Sharmin Segal says 'mama' Sanjay Leela Bhansali does not give her special treatment: 'Can’t change the fact...'

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has been receiving a lot of good reviews and fans are loving the show. The web show created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has many big actors but one of the main characters is played by his niece Sharmin Segal. She portrays the role of Alamzeb opposite Taha Shah who plays Tajdaar.

A lot of things have been said about Sharmin and her acting but in a recent interview with Indian Express, the actress revealed that she did not receive any special treatment from her uncle instead he was extra hard with her sometimes.

Sharmin Segal on not getting special leeway by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

On being asked if she gets any special leeway, Sharmin Segal denied it and said that she does not get any. She added that Sanjay Leela Bhansali loves her a lot and she will not deny this but when she looks at him on sets, she does not look at him as her uncle but as SLB. “That’s the respect he has earned throughout his life. I can’t take that away just because I’m related to him. I also can’t change the fact that I’m related to him,” she quipped. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Sharmin revealed that she saw Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit’s Devdas when she was 18 and realized that Sanjay Leela Bhansali was her mama. After realizing who the man was and getting the maturity and understanding of his work, her respect for him skyrocketed. “Then I worked with him as an assistant and realized how much hard work he puts in. Then I worked with him as an actor and realized the genius that he is… We call him Sanjay sir, me and my sister both. Never in public do we ever call him mama,” concluded the actress.

About Heeramandi

Set in the backdrop of pre-Independent India, Heeramandi explores the themes of revenge, powerplay, love, and freedom. It stars an ensemble cast of some of the finest actresses, including Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal, playing pivotal roles alongside Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Shruti Sharma, Jason Shah, and Indresh Malik, among others.

ALSO READ: Heeramandi's Sonakshi Sinha roasts co-star Sharmin Segal’s Gen Z attitude on sets: ‘Kaash apne dialogues bhi ratt liya kare’