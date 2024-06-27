Heeramandi's Sharmin Segal seems unaffected by trolls as she drops PICS from Italy vacay in true Alamzeb style: 'Ek baar break lijiye'

Sharmin Segal rose to fame with her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. Her performance as Alamzeb drew her a significant amount of attention. She has currently been enjoying her vacation in Italy with her husband, Aman Mehta.

Recently, the actress dropped a dump from her vacation pictures with a twist to her popular dialogue from the series, Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye.

Sharmin Segal drops pictures from her Italy vacation

Today, on June 27, a while back, Sharmin Segal took to her Instagram handle and dropped a total of 10 pictures giving a peek into her Italy vacations. She gave a quirky touch to the popular song, Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial web show. She wrote, “Ek baar break lijiye, ice cream kha lijiye, swimming karne ko hai tayyar hum, neela neela pani dikha dijiye.”

It won’t be wrong to say that her caption is indeed a savage reply to the trolls. An album of her vacation pictures consists of stunning clicks of the Heeramandi actress enjoying sunny days in the magnificent locations of the country.

A couple of pictures featured her enjoying swimming and pool. Additionally, she also offered a glimpse of her having scrumptious ice-creams and pudding.

Take a look:

Though the actress continued to keep her comments section off, but her post drew significant amount of likes within minutes after it was shared.

Sharmin Segal got married to Aman Mehta in November 2023 in a lavish wedding ceremony. For the unversed, Aman is the Executive Director at Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

About Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar marked the directorial debut of the legendary director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in the OTT world. Boasting exquisite grandeur, the show emerged as a success with an ensemble star-cast consisting of Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, Farida Jalal among others.

The show was set in the pre-independence era and narrated the lives of courtesans in that era. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

Following the show’s success, the makers went on to announce its second season, Heeramandi 2. The star cast for the upcoming season is yet to be revealed. Nevertheless, the mere announcement has ignited immense excitement among fans.

