Heeramandi’s Shekhar Suman admits everyone has been ‘too harsh’ on Sharmin Segal: ‘Criticism can destroy her’

It has been a couple of weeks now since the much-anticipated web show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, was released. Everything about the show became the talk of the town. Be it the plot, the songs, the stars, or their acting; however, the one thing, or rather, one person, who has been talked about both positively and negatively is none other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal.

The actress has received a lot of criticism and now her co-star Shekhar Suman has defended her in a recent interview.

Shekhar Suman on Sharmin Segal being cast in Heeramandi

Speaking to the Times of India, he spoke about the criticism his co-star Sharmin Segal has been receiving. The veteran star stated that he does not think that Sanjay Leela Bhansali took this into cognizance that casting her can have an adverse effect. He further added that she is just his niece and has done movies earlier.

Shekhar also expressed, “What has happened is that the world has been too harsh on the poor little thing. She's a young girl and the criticism can destroy her. People can go a little easy instead of calling her names where she was forced to disable her comments. She said she auditioned 16 times for Heeramandi, so let's be fair to him, that he cast her.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Taha Shah on Sharmin Segal facing criticism

Upon being asked about the continuous criticism and flak directed towards his co-star Sharmin on the internet, Taha Shah revealed that he wasn’t aware of the actress being trolled and that she had switched off her comments section. During a recent interview with Zoom, the actor mentioned Sharmin has done two films and according to him, she tries to keep it subtle at times.

“I have worked with her and I do know as an actor, she has tried her best. I literally felt that people would not give me any love, but not the way I am. So, the audience can react in a very unpredictable way, to be very honest,” he said.

About Heeramandi

Set in the backdrop of pre-Independent India, Heeramandi explores the themes of revenge, powerplay, love, and freedom. It stars an ensemble cast of some of the finest actresses, including Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal, playing pivotal roles alongside Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Shruti Sharma, Jason Shah, and Indresh Malik, among others.

ALSO READ: Taha Shah Badussha on Sharmin Segal being trolled for Heeramandi; says you can’t 'compare' her with Manisha, Sonakshi or Aditi