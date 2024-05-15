Heeramandi’s Sonakshi Sinha says filmmakers just want actresses to reduce fees; admits fighting for money she deserves

Sonakshi Sinha is winning hearts with her portrayal of Fareedan in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed web show has won accolades and still continues to garner praise. For the actress, the success of this web show comes right after the positive reviews of her show, Dahaad.

With these two hits her way, the actress has proved her versatility and made it clear that she is here to stay. In a recent interview with News 18, she spoke about the pay disparity between male and female actors and addressed fighting this battle.

Sonakshi Sinha on women being paid less in the industry

Talking about the current stage of her career, Sonakshi Sinha said that she is in the best phase and doing the kind of roles she always wanted to. The Lootera actress further added that she is doing roles that are different from each other and enjoying them while making the most of them. But she also stated that, despite being in a good phase, she is still fighting for the money she thinks she deserves.

"It's not easy and it doesn't feel right sometimes. When filmmakers approach you, they know that you bring something to the table. But when it comes to the money conversation, everybody just wants an actress, particularly to reduce her fee," revealed Sonakshi. The actress said that she does not understand why this happens but it is a battle that they have to fight as women. "We're fighting too many battles anyway. So, this fight for remuneration is just one of them," concluded the actress.

Sonakshi Sinha reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s compliment she received

In the promotional video shared by Netflix recently, Sonakshi Sinha was asked about the best compliment she received on the sets of Heeramandi. The actress replied, “The best compliment received on set was from Sanjay sir. He told me I'm an artist of impeccable caliber, in these very words and I thought I was going to faint at that very point.”

Further, she was asked if there was any other role that Sonakshi would have loved to play in Heeramandi. The actress, within a second, took Bibbo Jaan’s name and said, “She’s got a great role.” For the uninitiated, Bibbo Jaan’s role is played by Aditi Rao Hydari in the web show.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars an ensemble cast featuring Manisha Koirala, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Fardeen Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Taha Shah, Sharmin Segal, and more.

