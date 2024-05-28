Heeramandi’s Taha Shah admits being ‘lover boy’ just like his on-screen character: ‘When I fall in love, I’m a 10’

Ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s maiden web show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, was released, it has become the talk of the town. All the actors have garnered praise for their roles but among the ensemble cast, Taha Shah has gained maximum popularity.

Taha plays the character of Tajdaar Baloch in the show and his Loverboy image has won a place in everyone’s hearts. Talking about his real love life, a lot of speculations have been made recently. But now, the actor has broken his silence about his relationship status.

Taha Shah wishes to be in love

Talking to News 18, Taha Shah said that he really wished that he was in love but right now his responsibility is to not fall in love but to give back to his mother and make her proud. "The only relationship that I should be having is with my work so that I can take care of my family. But yes, I want to fall in love and have a family in the future. And for that to happen, I'll have to first stand up on my own two legs," he added.

Further, Taha admits that he is a lover boy in real life as well, just like his on-screen character, Tajdaar Baloch. He added that he has always been a man who has given his soul to the girl he falls for. He calls himself a ten when he falls in love, but the actor also admitted that it’s difficult to find love. “Having said that, when love hits me—and it has hit me a few times—I've gone all out. I’m an extremist in that sense.”

Taha Shah on writing letters to his girlfriend

Taha Shah recalled writing love letters to his girlfriend back then. “I had bad handwriting and yet wrote love letters. I used to put flower petals into the letter and throw it into the bus for the girl to catch it. Then there were times I wouldn’t see the girl for two-three days and her friend would meet me somewhere and give me the letter from her end,” he says

Taha Shah spotted with Pratibha Ranta

Recently, Taha was snapped with Laapataa Ladies fame Pratibha Ranta stepping out of a restaurant in Mumbai. The duo looked lovely together and they were all smiles for the paps. After this, many felt that there is something cooking between the two. Well, their connection still remains a mystery.

