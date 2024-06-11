Heeramandi's Taha Shah Badussha shares how Manish Malhotra stood by him during struggling days; recalls 'nobody gave me clothes'

Actor Taha Shah Badussha has been garnering a lot of praise for his recently released web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Taha played the role of Nawab Tajdar Baloch, an advocate and Alamzeb's love interest in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus. The actor made us swoon over his character with his charming looks and the spectacular costumes he wore on the Bhansali set.

Taha Shah, who has now gained recognition, recently spoke about how he used to approach designers for clothes but wouldn't get any outfits during his struggling days.

Taha Shah recalls how Manish Malhotra stood by him

In a new interview with Zoom, Taha Shah Badussha recalled the times when he was not famous in the industry, saying that the actor would often 'beg' the designers for clothes.

"We are blessed to have so many stylists and designers who give us clothes now. But this is after I got the recognition. But when I wasn't that popular, nobody gave me clothes..." the Heeramandi star said.

Taha shared that he had to 'beg' and 'plead' them for outfits while adding that ace designer Manish Malhotra stood by him during his struggling days. "But, there are also a few people who always stood by me; I will have to admit it too. One of them was Manish Malhotra," he said.

Advertisement

When Manish Malhotra gave him his clothes

Taha Shah Badussha further explained how Manish Malhotra would invite him to events and dress him up. Malhotra also asked Taha to reach out to the designer whenever he needed to.

Reminiscing how the designer helped him dress well at a film festival, the 36-year-old actor said, "When I went to Los Angeles to attend a film festival, Manish Malhotra gave me his clothes. He did the same when I went to Dubai."

Taha Shah added that he never paid for those outfits.

Taha Shah Badussha's work front

Taha Shah Badussha made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ka The End in 2011. Taha Shah was paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor in the film. He has also worked in movies like Gippi and Baar Baar Dekho.

ALSO READ: Taha Shah recalls skipping meals to meet film commissioners at Cannes Film Festival: 'I don't mind missing my sleep or food'