Heeramandi’s Taha Shah to Animal’s Triptii Dimri: 5 actors who became trending sensations after their standout performances

Showbiz is a place where we see new films and web shows released every week. With every newly released project either a new face is launched or an actor who was already in the industry gains sudden popularity amongst fans. In the past, we have seen several instances of both such cases.

Talking about the same, the recent show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has given us all Taha Shah Badussha, who is winning hearts with his charm. Although he had done several films before, this show gave him sudden popularity. Just like him, there are several other names like Triptii Dimri and Pratibha Ranta who gained sudden popularity and we are not complaining about it at all.

Taha Shah Badussha

Not having him on our list would be a sin. Not only does he charm people with his irresistible smile and alluring appearance, but his poetry and romantic style in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar have deeply touched the hearts of fans.

As we all know Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web show featured a stellar ensemble cast of Manisha Koirala, Shekhar Suman, Aditi Rao Hydari, Fardeen Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Adhyayan Suman, Sharmin Segal and others. But amidst all of them, Taha's screen presence stood out and made him an instant national crush and now the social media is only buzzing about his good looks.

Pratibha Ranta

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies truly stood out as one of the top films we've watched this year. With a talented cast that included Sparsh Shrivastav, Pratibha Ranta, Nitakshi Goel, Ravi Kishan, and more, every performance was exceptional.

However, it was Pratibha who truly shined and captured everyone's attention. Her charming performances in both Laapataa Ladies and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar have delighted fans.

Medha Shankr

Remember Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail which also starred Medha Shankr? The film based on the real-life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma not only won at the box office but also made a place in everyone’s hearts. Although every actor in the film was at their best, Medha’s simplicity made her a national crush overnight.

Triptii Dimri

Triptii had appeared in a few movies before, but her previous roles didn't bring her as much praise as her brief 20-minute appearance in Animal did. Even though the film featured popular actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and more, Triptii became the center of attention and gained nationwide popularity. Now, her fans affectionately refer to her as Bhabhi 2.

Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi is a well-known face in the Punjabi film industry. She has also worked in several OTT projects before but she became a household name and a national crush after her stint in Jubilee which featured several actors like Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, and others.

Her dreamy eyes made everyone fall in love with her and her Instagram followers also increased after this project. Now, the actress has a couple of Bollywood films in her hand and we cannot wait to see her ruling the Bollywood industry as well.

Now you tell us, who amongst these popular faces did you also fall in love with? And who according to you will make it big in Bollywood?

