Heeramandi’s Wali Sahab aka Fardeen Khan will never see Aditi Rao Hydari's Bibbojaan the same way; Find out why

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi has been a constant buzz since its debut, garnering attention for all the right reasons. Its clips are spreading like wildfire online. Following its release, several celebrities have taken to social media to laud it. Among the many memorable moments in Heeramandi, one standout was Aditi Rao Hydari's captivating Gaja Gamini walk, earning praise for her graceful embrace of her curves.

Fardeen Khan recently posted a video featuring an elephant doing the trending Gaja Gamini walk, accompanied by a side-splitting caption. Aditi then shared the post and reacted to it.

Fardeen Khan and Aditi reacts to new participant of viral Gaja Gamini walk trend

Fardeen Khan took to Instagram story to reshare a video capturing an elephant gracefully strolling through picturesque scenery, framed by rolling hills. The majestic creature seemed to be strutting with flair, reminiscent of the iconic Gaja Gamini walk from Heeramandi.

Fardeen, known for his portrayal of Wali Sahab in the series, added a witty caption to the video, saying, "Sadly Wali Sahab is never going to see Bibbojaan in the same way again," accompanied by a laughing emoji.

Aditi Rao Hydari shared Fardeen's Instagram story and expressed her amusement with several laughing emoticons accompanying the video.

For those unaware, Aditi, also known as Bibbojaan, performed the Gaja Gamini walk for her Wali Sahab, portrayed by Fardeen, in Heeramandi. Just recently, she casually recreated the iconic walk at the French Riviera while donning a floral gown.

More about Heeramandi

In the series, Aditi Rao Hydari plays the role of Manisha Koirala's elder daughter. Heeramandi revolves around India's struggle for independence against British rule. Its name is inspired by the pre-Partition red-light district in Lahore, now part of present-day Pakistan. The narrative explores the dynamics among the courtesans of Heeramandi, the Nawabs of Lahore, and the British authorities.

On the work front. Aditi Rao Hydari will next be seen in the British Indian film titled Lioness.

