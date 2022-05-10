Helen reveals feeling 'nervous' about returning to films; Talks about her collab with Salman Khan

Veteran actress Helen is all set to return to the screens after ages. She has been a part of 700 films over a career span of 70 years and is often referred to as one of the most popular dancers of her time. She will be making her comeback with Delhi Belly director Abhinay Deo's upcoming project, Brown, it is a neo-noir crime drama that will also star Karisma Kapoor in the lead. It is backed by Zee Studios and is based on the book City of Death by Abheek Barua.

Now, talking about her comeback, Helen revealed that she was 'nervous' about returning to the screen. In a recent chat with ETimes, the actress said that she and her family live and breathe cinema but she was nervous about the changes she would find after returning to the sets after many years. She added that she was pleasantly surprised to find the changes and said that it has been good. Further, she added: "In our time, table-reads, workshops, etc were things that only happened in Hollywood. All of these things had not reached us back then. Now it’s a fascinating way to work, where you come together and meet your co-actors. The energy in the room is enthralling.”

The Kaala Sona actress also opened up on the possible collaboration with her step-son Salman Khan and said, "As of now, nothing." To note, she made her cameo appearance as Salman's mother in his 1999 film, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

