Helen sheds light on her bond with Asha Bhosle; calls her 'precious navaratan' of Bollywood

India has produced many talented singers who have achieved fame both nationally and internationally. Asha Bhosle is one such celebrated legendary singer. Despite her career span of over seven decades, she continues to be a prominent figure in the music industry with her melodious voice. She has received numerous prestigious awards as well. Recently, on September 8, 2023, the legendary singer turned 90 years old, and on that occasion, the veteran actress Helen recalled Asha Bhosale and her journey in the industry.

Veteran actress Helen opens up about her relationship with Asha Bhosle and recalls working with her

As Asha Bhosle turned 90 recently, during an interaction with Times of India, Helen recalled their journey in the industry and called the legendary singer the ‘precious navaratan’ of Bollywood. The veteran actress said, “We've shared a warm friendship over the years. She is a precious navaratan of the Hindi film industry. Her contribution and evergreen voice will always be remembered. Ashaji is so versatile that she would modulate her voice for my songs. We have a significant partnership of over 270 songs together. It was a pleasure to perform to each of her renditions and she is a big reason for their success.”

Helen Ji further added, “I can never forget the compliment she gave me saying 'Helenji if I were a man I would marry you' I remember going to the recording studio and listening to Ashaji recording 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja' (Caravan) and it sounded so good that I got her the biggest box of chocolates. 'O Haseena Zulfo Wali' (Teesri Manzil) was such foot tapping song that liked it instantly. For 'Yeh Mera Dil' (Don) Ashaji exuded extra oomph in her voice, that made it more enjoyable to perform.”

Asha Bhosle on turning 90

During an interview with the Bombay Times, Bhosle was asked how she manages to work so much even at such an age. She revealed, “I feel the person who keeps his age in mind becomes old. I still don’t feel that I am a day older than 40. It’s only when I see my children, grandkids, and great-grandkids that I realize that so much time has gone by.”

The veteran singer also mentioned that she enjoys traveling, cooking, and interacting with the audience during her shows. Additionally, if there's enough time, Bhosale revealed she also likes to crack jokes or perform magic tricks to entertain the crowd.

