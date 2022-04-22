Helen starts shooting for Abhinay Deo's directorial 'Brown': Reports

A few days back, actress Karisma Kapoor announced her upcoming project ‘Brown’ and shared a photo from the sets as she started the shooting. She had also shared a poster of the project on social media. Sharing the pictures, Karisma wrote, ‘To new beginnings #brown’. The project ‘Brown’ is directed by Abhinay Deo.

Now, according to ETimes, legendary actress Helen also started the shooting for the project in Mumbai on April 21. She is playing an important part in the project, as per the reports. This will be the comeback of the legendary actress after a hiatus of almost 10 years. Incidentally, Helen’s last work was Heroine wherein Kareena Kapoor Khan was the lead actress.

Backed by Zee Studios, Brown is based on the book City of Death by Abheek Barua. The makers are yet to specify whether the project is a feature film or a web series. It is a neo-noir crime drama and is set in Kolkata. According to the reports, the show was scheduled to go on floors last year only but the Omicron virus breakout halted the process.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan also showered love on her sister Karisma when she announced the project on social media. Bebo reacted to Lolo’s photos and wrote, “You are the best.” Speaking about Kareena's professional front, she will be seen next in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan, which is an official Hindi adaptation of the popular Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. This film also stars South sensation Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role. She will star in Sujoy Ghosh's directorial based on a book, The Devotion Of Suspect X, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

