Helicopter Eela turns 5: Kajol drops happy PICS thanking late director Pradeep Sarkar

Kajol has had a career, unlike most Bollywood heroines. Starting out in the 1990s, she has appeared in some of the most successful and iconic films of all time. Recently, her film Helicopter Eela clocked five years and the actress took to her social media to celebrate the occasion. She also took a moment to thank the late director Pradeep Sarkar.

Kajol celebrates five years of Helicopter Eela

Today, on October 12th, Kajol took to her Instagram to mark the fifth anniversary of the release of her film Helicopter Eela. Directed by the late Pradeep Sarkar, the film was released on October 12, 2018. Sharing several pictures from the film and the set, the actress wrote that the film turned going back to school into 'mad happy memory.' She also thanked Sarkar and the team. The caption read, "#helicoptereela turned the whole nightmare of going #backtoschool into a mad happy memory..All thanks to the late @pradeepsarkar and team.. School wasn’t half as much fun! #5yearsofeela @riddhi_sen_"

About Helicopter Eela

Helicopter Eela is directed by Pradeep Sarkar and produced by Ajay Devgn and PEN India Limited. Based on Anand Gandhi's Gujarati play Beta, Kaagdo, the film follows the life of a single mother who aspires to be a singer and her young son. It stars Kajol, Riddhi Sen, Rashmi Mal, Neha Dhupia, and Tota Roy Chowdhury among others. Upon release, the film met with mostly mixed critical response. However, Kajol and Riddhi's performance were praised.

Kajol on the work front

Kajol was recently seen playing the role of a lawyer in the OTT web series The Trial. She also appeared in one of the stories in the anthology film Lust Stories 2. In terms of her future projects, she has started shooting for Kriti Sanon's maiden production venture titled Do Patti. The film is helmed by writer Kanika Dhillon. Apart from that, she is also doing a film titled Sarzameen with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

