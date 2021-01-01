  1. Home
Hello 2021: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Taapsee & others bless our feeds with lovely FIRST New Year posts

With 2020 behind us, Bollywood celebs have joined in the celebration to welcome 2021. Many including Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan have wished fans on social media.
January 1, 2021
News,Ajay Devgn,Sidharth Malhotra,New Year 2021Happy New Year: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu & others zoom into 2021 as they send good wishes
As the New Year has been welcomed across the globe, citizens and celebs around the world are hoping for a better 2021. As many bid adieu to a taxing 2020, celebs from Bollywood have wished for happiness, love and prosperity in their first posts of the new year. Bollywood actors never miss a chance to send wishes to fans and this time, with their first 2021 posts, many have sent love to fans. From Abhishek Bachchan to Sidharth Malhotra to Ajay Devgn to Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, stars have surprised fans with their first posts. 

Ajay took to social media to share a sweet and thoughtful note on the first day of 2021. He wrote, "Wishing everyone around the globe a Happy, Peaceful & Prosperous New Year. Some of us are still in strife. But, lets do our best to find solutions. Lots of prayers & healing. Zooming into 2021 #HappyNewYear #NewYear2021." On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan looked back at what 2020 brought to him in a good way and wished fans with a video. 

He wrote, "2020 A year with so much to cherish, learn & remember...One can try to put it in a video but what stays with me is that unsaid power to do more. Here's wishing everyone a Happier, Safer & better New Year #HappyNewYear2021." Taapsee also shared an interesting post as she walked towards the first sunrise of 2021. She wrote, "Staring at the first sunrise of 2021 ....You better be good. P.S- lot of pressure on 2021 #HappyNewYear." Tahira Kashyap also shared a picture perfect family photo with Ayushmann and kids, Varushka and Virajveer to wish all on New Year. Nora Fatehi claimed to be a new version of her in the New Year and shared photos. 

Take a look at New Year 2021's first posts of Bollywood stars:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Stars like Isha Koppikar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others have already poured in wishes for fans on social media and shared their first posts of 2021. Many celebs have gone out for vacations with families and have been posting photos from the trips. 

