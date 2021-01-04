Hello 2021: Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh; 10 alluring photos of B town stars that wowed fans

Here are some of the amazing pictures of the Bollywood celebrities which have been shared by them in the past three days of 2021. Take a look.

New Year is the time for celebration for all. However, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, it was a low-key celebration across the world. But when it comes to bringing in the new year, Bollywood celebrities know how to make the most with their exotic vacations and luxurious parties. Now that all have returned back to work and got out of the party vibe, we can take out some time and have a look at some of the alluring pictures, which have been shared by the B-town celebs in the first three days of 2021.

Like every year, it was a holiday and party season for Bollywood celebrities. From , , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, to Kiara Advani, , , Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood celebrities have shared amazing posts on social media and already impressed their fans. They have also wished their fans a Happy New Year 2021 through their interesting posts.

Let’s have a look at the stunning pictures of Bollywood celebrities in 2021:

1. Interestingly, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and jetted off to Rajasthan to celebrate New Year with their families. Ranveer, Deepika and Alia have shared glimpses from their vacation on their respective social media handles. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan and Ranbir’s mom , who were also present with them for the New Year celebration, have also shared a few amazing pictures.

2. Katrina Kaif has shared some gorgeous pictures of her with her sister Isabella Kaif from their Alibaug vacation on her Instagram handle. She can be seen happily smiling in the pictures with Isabella. She had captioned the post as, “365 days of happiness to everyone #2021.”

Vicky Kaushal also took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him with brother Sunny Kaushal on his Instagram handle. Reportedly, Vicky and Katrina had celebrated the New Year together. While sharing the picture, Vicky wrote, “01-01-2021! Love, light and happiness to all from the kaushal brothers.”

3. On the first day of 2021, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a cute picture of her son Taimur and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya playing together in the baby pool. Taimur can be seen wearing yellow shorts, while Inaaya is seen wearing a light blue swimsuit. In the caption, Kareena wrote, 'We are ready for you 2021.”

4. The rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had flown off to the Maldives to ring in the New Year. The duo has shared some stunning pictures from their tropical vacation.

5. Even Khaali Peeli co-stars Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter also celebrated the first day of 2021 in the Maldives. However, they have not shared any pictures together just like Kiara and Sidharth.

6. Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and husband, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli had an amazing New Year celebration with Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic along with a few other friends. Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared some loved-up photos with Virat and wrote,"Wishing you all bountiful of love, happiness and prosperity this new year. From us to you.”

7. also took to her social media handle to share a beautiful picture with her beau . She captioned the picture as, It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new year.....2021 #eternallygrateful.”

8. Tiger Shroff posted a picture of him and wrote, "The shadow of 2021 is among us. Wish you all the best of health and happiness. May this year be a year of healing for our planet. Lets do what we can to help speed that up."

9. celebrated the New Year with husband Abhishek Bachchan, their daughter Aaradhya, father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and others.

10. 's Instagram feed saw an amazing picture of her along with her husband Anand Ahuja. In the picture, Sonam can be seen passionately kissing her hubby. While sharing the same, she wrote, “2021 I’m ready to take you on with the love of my life. This year is going to be filled with love, family, friends, work, travel, spiritual growth and much much more. I’m only looking forward to having the best fucking time of our life. We will work hard and live life to the fullest and we aren’t looking back at all.”

