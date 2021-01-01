Hello 2021: Ananya Panday’s bikini clad look as she takes a dip in the Maldivian blues leaves fans gawking

Ananya Panday, who is currently vacationing in the Maldives, has taken to her Instagram handle to share a stunning picture of her. The picture is unmissable!

Ananya Panday, who has been working Shakun Batra’s untitled project of late, is currently celebrating the New Year in the Maldives. The Student of The Year 2 actress has been vacationing in the tropical paradise with her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter and the two are seen enjoying every bit of their vacation. In fact, both the actors have been sharing glimpses of their vacation on their respective social media handles leaving the fans wanting for more. Keeping up with this trajectory, Ananya once again took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning picture of her.

In the picture, she was seen standing by a pool and happily striking a pose for the camera. The Khaali Peeli actress was seen wearing sunflower printed bikini and to amp up her look she has also opted for cat-eyed framed sunglasses. Ananya was looking extremely stylish in the pictures. She has also mentioned on her post that she is looking on the ‘brighter side’ this New Year as she captioned the post as, “looking on the brighter side #Hello2021.”

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s latest pictures from her Maldives vacation here:

Earlier, the young actress has also posted another alluring picture of herself, and also added a thank you note for last year. She wrote,“2020 - thank you for the lessons and the love! Loaded with gratitude, love, positivity and peace wishing good health, happiness and good vibes to everybody bring it on 2021.”

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen alongside and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s untitled film. Besides, she will also be working on Puri Jagganandh's upcoming pan India project with Vijay Deverakond

