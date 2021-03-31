Hello Charlie actor Aadar Jain calls Jackie Shroff the coolest person

  1. Home
Directed by Pankaj Saraswat, Hello Charlie will be premiered on April 9. The film features Shlokka Pandit, Rajpal Yadav and Elnaaz Norouzi.
Actor Aadar Jain got a chance to work with veteran star Jackie Shroff in the upcoming film "Hello Charlie", and he cannot stop gushing about the senior actor.

"I've always been a big Jackie Shroff fan and after working with him, I've become an even bigger fan of his. He's a rockstar in the truest sense and hands down the coolest person I've met! I had a blast working with him, we share a great bond and I just have the most amount of love and respect for him, as an actor and as a human being," said Aadar.

He added: "I've known him for many years now even before I became an actor. We met first on the sets of Farah Khan's ‘Happy New Year' where I worked as an assistant director and I always wanted to share screen space with him. So, to finally get the opportunity to work alongside him in ‘Hello Charlie' was really special."

Jackie was a big motivator for Aadar on the sets: "To be honest, he just always showered me with a lot of love and praise, and that in itself was really encouraging and motivating for a young actor like me. If at all, he just said ‘bindaas bidhu just enjoy yourself!"

"Every minute with Jackie Shroff sir on set was a laugh riot or an exchange of warm words. We heard a lot of young cool African music together and exchanged many interesting stories about my family and his," said Aadar.

"Hello Charlie" will premiere on April 9. Directed by Pankaj Saraswat, the film also features Shlokka Pandit, Rajpal Yadav and Elnaaz Norouzi. It has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

  

close