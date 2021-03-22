Hello Charlie trailer: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor & others send love to Aadar Jain

The trailer of Aadar Jain,’s upcoming film Hello Charlie has been released and several stars took to social media to laud it. Here’s what B-Town stars have to say about it.

After dropping the first look poster and a teaser, the makers of the upcoming adventure comedy Hello Charlie have now released its trailer. Directed by Pankaj Saraswat, the movie features Aadar Jain, Jackie Shroff, debutante Shlokka Pandit, and Rajpal Yadav. While the teaser of the same has already piqued the curiosity of the audience, the 2.30-minute trailer promises the film to be a complete entertainer with a high dose of entertainment quotient. Shortly after the release of the trailer, Aadar was inundated with heartfelt wishes from his near and dear ones.

A host of B-Town celebs and his family members including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, among others took to their respective social media handles to laud it. Bebo shared the trailer on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Shine on Fab,” followed by a heart emoji. Praising the same, Karisma called it super cute and gave it a thumbs up. Neetu, on the other hand, said, "Too too funny super trailer.” Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared the trailer on her gram stories and wrote, “Looking Fab!!!”

The trailer also introduced Jackie Shroff, who disguises himself in a Gorilla suit to escape the country. The trailer of Hello Charlie showed the bizarre world where a young simpleton (Charlie) from a small town is tasked to transport a gorilla (Toto) from Mumbai to Diu. But Charlie is unaware that the Gorilla is a billionaire faking as the ape to escape the country. Hello Charlie will stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 9.

