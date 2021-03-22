Hello Charlie Trailer: Jackie Shroff disguises in gorilla suit, Aadar Jain becomes his caretaker in this tale

Today, the makers of Aadar Jain, Shlokka Pandit and Jackie Shroff starrer Hello Charlie have finally dropped the trailer of the film. Take a look.

After releasing a hilarious teaser, the makers of Aadar Jain starrer upcoming comedy Hello Charlie have dropped the most-anticipated trailer today. On March 18, 2021, Aadar Jain took to his Instagram handle to share the teaser of the film and also announced the release date of the trailer. The film is all set to globally premiere across 240 countries and territories on an OTT platform on April 9, 2021. And Aadar’s fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the screens soon. Helmed by Pankaj Saraswat, the film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

This film will also mark actress Shlokka Pandit’s debut film. However, apart from Aadar and Shlokka, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Elnaaz Norouzi, Darshan Jariwalla, Rajpal Yadav, Girish Kulkarni, Bharat Ganeshpure, and Siddhanth Kapoor in pivotal roles. The story of the film revolves around a friendship between a human and his ape mate. The two minutes thirty-three seconds trailer shows the story of a real Gorilla from a zoo, a con man (Jackie Shroff) and Chirhtag Rastogi aka Charlie (Aadar Jain). Jackie disguises himself in a Gorilla suit to escape the country while Charlie, a small-town boy becomes his caretaker without knowing that fact that he is dealing with a fake ape. Going by the trailer, it seems the audience will have good laugh while watching the upcoming film after a long time.

Take a look at Aadar Jain starrer Hello Charlie trailer here:

A few days ago, when the teaser of Hello Charlie got released, Aadar Jain took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “Say Hello To Charlie. Charlie and his new friend are all set to join you this Ape-ril.#HelloCharlieOnPrime releasing on April 9th, on @primevideoin.”

Earlier, while sharing the video description of the film announcement teaser, Aadar Jain said Hello Charlie is a fun film and the viewers will thoroughly get entertained while watching it. The actor described the film as "highly unique and lovable."Aadar also shared his excitement for others to see it and assured that they would have as much fun watching it as they did while filming it.

