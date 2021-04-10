  1. Home
Hello Charlie Twitter Review: Here’s how netizens reacted to Jackie Shroff and Aadar Jain's laughter riot

Netizens took to social media to reveal what they feel about Pankaj Saraswat directorial film Hello Charlie. Take a look at their reactions.
Mumbai
Pankaj Saraswat directorial Hello Charlie released on April 9 on Amazon Prime Video and received a wide range of reviews from the critics. The adventure comedy featured Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin Aadar Jain, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav and Shlokka Pandit, Girish Kulkarni, Bharat Ganeshpure, and Siddhanth Kapoor among many others. Releasing right before the weekend, the film opened doors for families to reconnect and enjoy the light-hearted comedy. Although the flick could not receive excellent remarks from film critics, Twitteratis disagreed.  

It’s safe to say, the film made people crack up with its humorous storyline. The plot revolves around the lead of the film “Charlie” heads out on an adventure to deliver a gorilla from Mumbai to a jetty. The story takes a turn when he realizes that the animal is actually disguised M.D. Makwana, a businessman on the run. While some users agreed to the negative reviews the film received, others revealed how much they enjoyed the film. The movie received mixed responses from the audience on social media. One user complimented the actor’s efforts by tweeting, “Just finished Watching #HelloCharlie and I must say @ShlokkaP deserves all the fame for her good work and struggle. Best wishes for the future work.”

Take a look at how Twitter users reacted to Hello Charlie:

Ahead of the film’s release, Tara Sutaria, who also happens to be Aadar Jain’s rumoured girlfriend, shared a video wherein she was seen dancing with her ‘favourite guy’ from the movie. The actress wrote, “Danced with my fav guy from #HelloCharlie.... Or is he? @aadarjain Whoops! #HelloCharlieOnPrime releases April 9! #TotoMainMain.” 

Credits :Twitter

