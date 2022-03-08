'Help end sexual violence': Yami Gautam makes a humble appeal on International Women's Day

Today, we are celebrating International Women’s Day. This is the day when we talk about women and laud their achievements. Well, this year’s theme also says ‘Break the Bias’ but how much it is practiced is the real question. Television to Bollywood, celebrities are wishing women and also sharing inspiring quotes for them. But Yami Gautam, who was recently seen in A Thursday, has written an open letter in which she made a humble appeal to end sexual violence, something with which many women have been dealing for a long time.

Taking it to her Instagram handle, the actress wished all women ‘Happy Women’s Day’ and shared a post that reads, “The character of Naina in the movie made me see the mental trauma, stigma and agony victims go through, knowing what they have gone through. My heart goes out to them. All I want is for this to end – the brutality women face, sometimes even by their loved ones behind closed doors, the disgrace faced by the ones affected and above all else the fears instilled in women where they are the ones blamed for what happens to them.”

Coming back to her film A Thursday, she received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the film. Yami played the role of a playschool teacher who takes 13 children hostage holding the city for ransom. Later, it is revealed that her character has suffered sexual abuse as a minor.

On the work front, she also has Dasvi alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur, OMG2 featuring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in her kitty.

