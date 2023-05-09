Hema Malini admits her marriage with Dharmendra is unconventional, credits him for 60 yrs of work

Hema Malini and Dharmendra are one of the most iconic couples in Bollywood. These two have often set couple goals and their marriage has been one of the most talked-about in the industry. Well, both are big superstars of their times and be it their on-screen chemistry or their off-screen chemistry, fans have loved it all. In a recent interview with ETimes, the veteran actress opened up about her relationship with Dharmendra and spoke about the unconventional marriage that they have from the past 43 years.

Hema Malini on her relationship with Dharmendra

Talking about her unconventional marriage with Dharmendra, Hema Malini expressed that love is such a thing that when one gets involved with some and likes someone, that continues. She further said that being conventional was not meant for her and that is why she is able to do all of this. “If my marriage had been a conventional one, I think I would have been a nobody. Today, I am doing all this-films, dance, going to places for talks, being in politics-itna sab kuch kaise hota if it was a conventional life,” she added. Hema Malini also spoke about working for the last 60 years. The actress said that she has been working even after she got married and had kids and she gave the entire credit to her husband and actor Dharmendra for being there for her.

Hema Malini shares pictures of her and Dharmendra on their anniversary

Recently, Hema Malini and Dharmendra celebrated their 43rd anniversary. The actress shared several pictures on Twitter of her and the actor and thanked her fans who wished them on their special day. She further added, “It has been a wonderful journey spanning 43 years of togetherness and with all your good wishes, will continue to be a smooth journey in tandem. Few photos over the years.”

