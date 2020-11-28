Hema Malini and Dharmendra are 'overjoyed' grandparents again as daughter Ahana welcomes twin girls

Hema Malini and Dharmendra's daughter Ahana Deol Vohra welcomed twin girls recently and announced their names on social media with a cute post. The senior stars are elated on becoming grandparents again.

The stork seems to have brought good news for Hema Malini and Dharmendra as the senior star became grandparents again as their daughter Ahana Deol Vohra welcomed twin girls recently. The star kid took to her Instagram account to announce the same on social media. In her post, Ahana revealed that she had twin girls and also shared what she and her family named the little ones. Not just this, Ahana's post mentioned that Hema and Dharmendra were 'overjoyed' by the news.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ahana shared a post that had mentioned, "Sometimes miracles come in pairs. We are blessed to announce the arrival of our twin girls Astraia & Adea Vohra. Born on November 26, 2020. Proud parents Ahana & Vaibhavi Vohra. Excited brother Darien Vohra. Overjoyed grandparents Pushpa & Vipin Vohra, Hema Malini & Dharmendra Deol." The news surely left fans of the senior star elated. Recently, Esha was snapped at Hinduja hospital and since then, fans had been wondering about the same.

With the news of Ahana welcoming twin girls, the family surely in celebratory mode. Ahana and Vaibhav got hitched back in 2014 and have a son Darien, who was born in 2015. As per a report in Times Of India, Ahana is yet to get discharged from the hospital. Last year, Hema and Dharmendra became grandparents to Esha Deol's daughter Miraya and the entire family was overjoyed on welcoming another family member. Ahana, on the work front, reportedly assisted filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Guzaarish. A week back, she shared a photo of Hema and her son Darien on social media and called them 'partners in crime.' Now, fans are waiting for grandparents Dharmendra and Hema to announce the news themselves on social media and share a glimpse of the cute little munchkins.

Take a look at Ahana Deol Vohra's post:

