Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s iconic pictures shared on their 43rd anniversary are perfect treat for fans

Hema Malini and Dharmendra are two of the most iconic actors in Bollywood. Over the years, they have proved their acting skills and have given us some of the most amazing films. Well, these two were a superhit on-screen Jodi and fans used to love seeing them on the silver screen. Today is a very special day for the couple as they are celebrating their 43rd anniversary. Hema Malini took to her Twitter handle to share a couple of pictures of her and Dharmendra and not only thanked all her fans for their wishes but also took us all down memory lane with such beautiful pictures.

Hema Malini shares pictures of her and Dharmendra on their anniversary

In the first tweet, Hema Malini shared four pictures and wrote, “I personally thank all those who have wished us on our wedding anniversary today. It has been a wonderful journey spanning 43 years of togetherness and with all your good wishes, will continue to be a smooth journey in tandem. Few photos over the years.” All 4 pictures, the Dream Giel of Bollywood shared along with this tweet is a reminder of the love this lovely couple has for each other. In the next tweet, she shared a couple of more beautiful pictures where Hema and Dharmendra both look head-over-heels in love with each other. Last but not least she shared two pictures of them clicked today, which is on their 43rd anniversary.

Hema Malini travels by Mumbai Metro

Recently, Hema Malini grabbed all the limelight after she travelled by Mumbai Metro and enjoyed her travel. She also shared that the security couldn't believe their eyes after she reached her home in an auto. The Dream Girl of Bollywood wrote, "I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience. Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the eve decided I would try the metro, and OMG! What a joy it was! True, we went thro tough times during the constr, but worth it! Clean, fast & ws in Juhu in 1/2 hr."

She added, "After my metro experience, decided to go by auto from DN Nagar to Juhu & that too was fulfilled. Landed by auto at my house & the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me! In the metro with the public."

