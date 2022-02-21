Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan reuniting at a wedding will remind you of good old Sholay days; PIC

Sholay starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan is one of the cult films in Bollywood. Released in 1975, the film has a humongous fan following. And whenever the cast meets, it takes us back to the good old days. Recently, it happened at Tina Ambani and Anil Ambani’s son's wedding. Jaya Bachchan along with her daughter Shweta and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda attended the marriage. Hema Malini was also seen there. Well, both the veteran stars posed together for the camera.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, Hema wrote, “Good friends outside Parliament - Jaya Bachchan, Supriya Sule & me happily hobnobbing together, our camaraderie going absolutely beyond party lines! At Anil & Tina Ambani’s son Anmol’s wedding yesterday.” In the picture, Jaya is seen wearing a beautiful red saree with a piece of jewellery on her neck. And Hema also wore a blue Kanjeevaram saree. In the film, Hema had essayed the role of Basanti and Jaya was seen as Radha. The film revolves around Jai and Veeru who are hired by Thakur Baldev Singh to help him catch Gabbar Singh, a notorious dacoit.

Take a look at the picture here:

On the work front, Jaya will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The romantic drama also features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in the lead. As per reports, Alia will be seen playing the role of a middle-class girl.

