Hema Malini and Prasoon Joshi to be awarded Indian Film Personality of the Year at IFFI

Legendary actress Hema Malini and lyricist Prasoon Joshi will be conferred the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award for 2021 at the International Film Festival of India in Goa. The Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur took to his Twitter handle and shared the news.

Anurag Thakur wrote, “I am delighted to announce the names of Ms. Hema Malini, Actor, Member of Parliament from Mathura, UP and Mr. Prasoon Joshi, Lyricist and Chairperson, CBFC as the Indian Film Personality of the Year 2021. Their contributions to the field of Indian cinema spreads over decades and their body of work has enthralled audiences across generations. They are Indian cinematic icons who are admired and respected the world over. They shall be conferred this honour at the 52nd International Film Festival of India in Goa.” For the unversed, Hema Malini is an actor-turned-politician. She was also awarded the Padma Shri in 2000. Whereas, Prasoon Joshi is the chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

