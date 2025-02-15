Hema Malini calls dance ‘lifeline’, reveals her key pillars of strength at 2025 International Women’s Conference: ‘I feel deeply connected to…’

The 2025 International Women’s Conference by The Art of Living, inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu in Bengaluru, was a powerful celebration of women’s empowerment. Esteemed speakers like filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, actress Hema Malini, and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar shared their insights. Hema reflected on her deep connection to dance, calling it a source of inner peace and spirituality, while emphasizing yoga and meditation as her guiding forces.

At the event, Hema Malini shared that true role models are not created by design but emerge naturally by living authentically and overcoming challenges. She emphasized that life presents countless opportunities, and it is essential to embrace each role with grace, commitment, and joy.

For her, dance is more than an art form. She said, “Dance is my lifeline—when I dance, I feel deeply connected to spirituality and to my inner self.” She added, “Yoga and meditation are the pillars of my strength.”

Highlighting the power of women, she described them as embodiments of strength, resilience, and energy. She also expressed pride in using Bharatanatyam as a medium to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage, bringing mythological stories to life on a global stage.

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar highlighted the vital role women play in shaping a positive environment, emphasizing that their happiness uplifts families and even nations. He described women’s emotions as a blessing, essential for a society filled with warmth and joy.

He suggested that if more women took on leadership roles, global conflicts might diminish. Drawing from mythology, he noted that India has long recognized women’s power, entrusting key roles to goddesses like Durga, Lakshmi, and Saraswati. Advocating for global unity, he also stressed that in today’s world, self-care—especially through meditation—is a necessity, not a luxury.

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari emphasized the power of personal choice, urging people to embrace the ability to say no and recognize that true joy comes from within. She highlighted the emotional depth of cinema, describing it as a medium that evokes laughter, tears, and love.

Encouraging self-reliance, she stressed that no one is coming to save us—we must take charge of our own paths. She also advocated for daily gratitude and letting go of external expectations, believing that passion, not validation, should drive one’s work.

Meanwhile, The Art of Living’s International Women’s Conference celebrated its 10th year with Stylish Insideout: Fashion for a Cause, blending couture with purpose. Top designers and models showcased creations, with proceeds supporting education for over a lakh underprivileged children. The event also featured inspiring speakers, including President Draupadi Murmu and Sonakshi Sinha, exploring the theme Just Be through discussions, meditation, and insights from Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.