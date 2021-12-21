Hema Malini calls out Maharashtra minister for comparing smooth roads to her cheeks: Not in good taste

Maharashtra minister of water supply and sanitation Gulabrao Patil has come under fire for his recent comment on Member of Parliament Hema Malini. As per reports, the minister while talking about development in his constituency of Jalgaon compared the smooth roads to the veteran actress' cheeks.

Hema Malini called out the minister for his comment and said his comments were not in good taste. She also took a dig at Lalu Yadav while reacting. Speaking to ANI, Hema Malini said, "A trend of such statements was started by Lalu Ji years ago and many people have followed this trend. Such comments are not in a good taste."

MP Hema Malini further added, "One should not do this. If normal people are talking such things, you cannot adjust that, but if a Member of Parliament or anybody connected to our constituency (says), I don’t think it is in good taste. Any woman should not be used for saying such things."

The minister Gulabrao Patil issued an apology, stating that he did not intend to hurt anyone’s feelings, reported ETimes.

Take a look at Hema Malini's reaction below:

On the work front, Hema Malini has stayed away from films and continues to focus on her dance performances. As for her husband and actor Dharmendra, he will be seen returning to the big screen with Karan Johar's next titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

