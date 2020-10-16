Hema Malini to celebrate her 72nd birthday with Dharmendra and family in Mumbai

As Hema Malini has turned a year older today, she has planned to have a low key celebration in the presence of her family members.

Bollywood has been home to several talented artists over the years. However, amid these, only one woman has managed to get the title of Dream Girl. We are talking about Hema Malini who has ruled millions of hearts for decades with her panache and versatility. In fact, she continues to have the grace which can make anyone go weak on their knees. So, as Hema turned a year older today, she was inundated with best wishes on social from fans and across the world.

Meanwhile, there have been speculations about the Baghban actress’ plans for her 72nd birthday. However, given the COVID 19 outbreak in the country, the veteran actress has decided to keep the birthday celebration a low key affair and will spend quality time with her husband Dharmendra and their kids. In fact, Dharmendra has even come to Mumbai from Lonavala for this family time. Talking about the same, Hema told Bombay Times, “I am celebrating my birthday with my close family and bacche log. It will be a low-key birthday because of the COVID situation. Dharam Ji has already come here from Lonavala and everybody is here to celebrate.”

Meanwhile, Hema has been trying her hands at singing and revealed that the Sholay actor is quite fond of her singing. However, the veteran actress has challenged him to write something given his love for shero-shayari following which she will think about singing a ghazal. “He likes it very much. In fact, he loves it. He had heard the Ganesh song that released on Ganesh Chaturthi this year, and he also heard my Janmashtami offering, which was a duet with Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota ji. He really liked that one so much. He told me ‘Arre tum kuch ghazal-wazal bhi gaya karo. Bhajan gaya hai, theek hai, par ab ghazal gao’. Dharamji writes shero-shayari really very well, so I told him, ‘You write so well, aap likhke de do main gaati hoon’. So that is my challenge with him,” she added.

For the uninitiated, Dharmendra and Hema have been married for over four decades now and continue to dish out major couple goals to the millennial couples.

