Hema Malini drops PICS from Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s reception ft Aamir Khan, Rekha, Saira Banu-Juhi Chawla
Hema Malini shared several unseen pictures from Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding reception along with Rekha, Saira Banu-Juhi Chawla. Check out!
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got married on January 3 in a registered wedding. Then the couple had a traditional wedding on January 10 followed by a star-studded reception for the industry members and colleagues on January 13 in Mumbai. Several dignitaries from political, business, and film backgrounds arrived to bless the newlywed couple. Amongst others also present was veteran actress Hema Malini who attended the wedding with her daughter Esha Deol. Recently, the veteran actress shared several endearing pictures from the ceremony.
Hema Malini shares endearing pictures from Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding
Today, on January 16, Hema Malini took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from the grand wedding reception of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan with Nupur Shikhare. “Attended the wedding of Aamir and Reena's daughter, Ira with Nupur last evening. It was a glittering event, and it was wonderful catching up with Rekha and especially Saira Banu Ji after a long time,” she wrote in the caption.
The post begins with a captivating picture of the veteran actress with the newlywed couple and her daughter, Esha Deol, Aamir Khan, Nupur’s mother, Reena Dutta, and South star Suriya followed by a beautiful mother-daughter picture. The third slide features an iconic picture with yesteryear divas - Rekha and Saira Banu. The post was concluded with an inside picture where we can also see Juhi Chawla beaming a wide smile for the perfect click with the dream girl, Esha Deol, and Suriya.
Take a look:
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s grand wedding reception was held at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. A long list of guests comprised of names including Nita and Mukesh Ambani, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Raj Thackery with his wife, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Saira Banu, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor amongst others.
In a video shared by Spice Social, Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan, after the wedding of his daughter, expressed his joy and provided insights into his emotional world. He had described his sentiments as suggestive of the melody produced by a Shehnaai (Clarinet). Much like the clarinet's ability to evoke both happiness and sorrow simultaneously, Aamir Khan's emotions encapsulate this unique blend of feelings.
