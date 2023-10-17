Hema Malini drops PICS with Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji from birthday bash; calls Dharmendra's presence 'blessing'

Veteran actress Hema Malini celebrated her 75th birthday on October 16. A birthday bash was organized in Mumbai to celebrate the special day of the OG Dream Girl. Now, a while ago, Hema Ji shared a bunch of pictures with the celebrities who graced the star-studded event and also penned a heartwarming note.

Hema Malini shares inside pictures from her 75th birthday bash

On October 17, Hema Malini took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a bunch of inside pictures from her 75th birthday celebrations. Calling her husband Dharmendra's presence a "blessing", she wrote, "16/10/23 was indeed a platinum day in my life and the birthday party at the Aurika hotel in the evening was a big success. Dharamji’s presence throughout was my blessing."

The actress also shared pictures with Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher, and others as they attended the party. Have a look: