Hema Malini drops 'the family' PICS ft Dharmendra, Esha Deol, Ahana from her birthday cake-cutting session

Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini celebrated her 75th birthday on October 16. Her birthday bash was a lavish ceremony hosted in Mumbai. Several big Bollywood celebs including Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Rekha, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Esha Deol, Raveena Tandon, and Jackie Shroff, amongst others, graced the occasion. The actress has been sharing dreamy pictures on her social media from the celebrations. Yet again, the Baghban actress shared enchanting family pictures with her husband and legendary actor Dharmendra and daughters, Esha Deol, Ahana Deol, and others.

Hema Malini drops family pictures from her birthday bash

Today, on October 19, Hema Malini took to her social media and dropped more inside photographs from her birthday bash. In a series of pictures shared, the first photo features the birthday girl Hema standing with her husband Dharmendra, daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol; who is accompanied by her husband Vaibhav Vohra and son Darien Vohra on stage. The second photo features Hema cutting the scrumptious cake with her little grandson accompanied by her family, followed by the entire family posing for the camera. The last photo is a solo photo featuring the OG dream girl ready to cut the cake.

Sharing the post, she captioned the post, “The family on my birthday.” Take a look:

On the occasion of her 75th birthday, Hema Malini looked graceful in a pinkish lace saree. She opted the look with immaculate makeup with a diamond neckpiece with matching earrings, beautiful rings in her hands, and a blingy bracelet. She left her tresses open for the special day.

Anupam Kher's heartfelt post for Hema Malini

Veteran actress Anupam Kher who also graced the occasion had shared a heartfelt post on his social media. The caption of the post read, “Hema Malini ji is undoubtedly the most graceful and dignified lady in the Indian film Industry. I was in college when I first saw her shooting for #Kudrat film. I was 14 then. After getting into films I was lucky to have worked with her in some movies. Yesterday was her 75th birthday. She hosted a party. It was one of the most enjoyable evenings. Full of music, fun and nostalgia. And even after so many years #HemaJi has the same grace, dignity, magic and inner beauty! May God give her long, happy and healthy life. Hema ji ki jai ho! #HappyBirthdayHemaJi #Dreamgirl.”

