Hema Malini felt like sharing a 'twinning' PIC with Dharmendra and she did

Veteran actress Hema Malini on Wednesday shared two pictures on her social media as she returned to Mumbai from a hectic trip to Chicago. The actor-politician was in Chicago for a fundraiser event and had been sharing several pictures from her time in the US. Meanwhile, in her recent post, we can see Hema and Dharmendra sitting and twinning in red in the first picture. However, in the second picture, we can see Hema folding hands.

Sharing the pictures, Hema Malini wrote: "Back in Mumbai after a hectic trip and meeting so many of the diaspora. Going through some fairly recent photos, I came across these and felt like sharing." She had also shared several photos from the fundraiser event in Chicago, thanking Indian diaspora for their contribution to the betterment of the community. She wrote, ‘’It was an insightful eve with elite members of the Ind society who are the pillars for all Indians settled in and around Chicago. They have contributed immensely towards the betterment of the community, built many temples in addition to their major contribution to the Iskcon temple.’’

Hema Malini's post on Twitter:

Earlier this month, the couple celebrated their 42nd anniversary. Married since 1980, the couple have stood strong, with their union being one of the most successful celebrity weddings in Bollywood. On the special day, Hema shared an adorable photo of the two of them and also penned a heartfelt note for her fans that read, “Our wedding anniversary today, I thank God for all these years of happiness, our darling children and grandchildren, our well-wishers everywhere! I feel truly blessed.”

On the work front, Hema is a Member of Parliament from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, Dharmendra will next be seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. Helmed by Karan Johar, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ is produced under the banners of Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. Apart from them, the movie also features Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It is slated to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.