Hema Malini gives fans a glimpse of birthday celebration & shares a video to thank them; Says 'I am humbled’

The Dream Girl of Bollywood, Hema Malini is celebrating her 72nd birthday today. She is one of the actresses who have time and again proved that age is just a number. Over the years, Hema has ruled millions of hearts with her strong personality, acting and dancing skills. As the veteran actress turned a year older today, several fans and followers across the world have poured in wishes for her on social media. Now, the Baghban actress has taken to her Twitter handle to express her gratitude towards her fans for ushering love on her and for their birthday wishes.

Hema has shared a video wherein she can be heard saying, “Dear friends, well-wishers and fans, thank you for showering your love and blessings on my birthday. I am humbled and reciprocate with my heart.”

Take a look at Hema Malini’s post for her fans here:

This isn’t all. The legendary actress has also shared a picture from her birthday celebration wherein she was seen posing with big balloons which had a message, “Love you nani maa.” Looks like these balloons were a special gesture for the veteran actress from her grandchildren. Take a look:

Meanwhile, there have been speculations that Hema has decided to celebrate her birthday with her family at her residence. The actress will keep her birthday celebration low-key due to the ongoing pandemic. She will spend quality time with her husband Dharmendra and their kids. In fact, Dharmendra has reached Mumbai from Lonavala for Hema’s birthday celebration. Talking about the birthday celebration, Hema told Bombay Times, “I am celebrating my birthday with my close family and bacche log. It will be a low-key birthday because of the COVID situation. Dharam Ji has already come here from Lonavala and everybody is here to celebrate.”

