Hema Malini on her wedding anniversary with Dharmendra: I’m blessed to have him in my life

One of the most adored celebrity couples Dharmendra and Hema Malini celebrated their wedding anniversary on Monday. They have been married for decades now and their strong bond inspires millions of their fans. In a recent interview with a news portal, Hema Malini spoke about her anniversary and revealed that her phone was flooded with text messages from people from various walks of life since morning.

Speaking with ETimes, Hema Malini said, "It's a very happy day for Dharam ji and I. He is such a warm person. I am thankful to also the people who have given us so much love ever since we started doing movies. We fell in love and married. I am blessed to have him in my life."

Dharmendra and Hema worked in multiple films together like Sholay, Sharafat, Dream Girl, Tum Haseen Main Jawaan, Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Alibaba Aur 40 Chor, and many more. Reminiscing about their movies, Hema Malini said that they worked very hard in their times. “Dharam-Hema ki jodi hamesha yaad rahegi,” she shared.

To mark the special occasion, Hema took to her social media handle and wrote, “Our wedding anniversary today I thank God for all these years of happiness, our darling children and grandchildren, our well-wishers everywhere! I feel truly blessed.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will mark Dharmendra’s first collaboration with Alia and Ranveer.

