Hema Malini installs 7 oxygen enhancer machines in Mathura: 60 more oxygen beds will be available there

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Hema Malini took to her Twitter handle to share the work she has done to help the rural citizens battle the deadly virus. Take a look.

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, there has been chaos in India. The sudden spike in cases has put pressure on the medical sector, with thousands of patients awaiting adequate aid. As a result, several celebrities have come forward to offer a helping hand to those in need. From starting fundraisers to arranging for health care supplies, various actors and actresses in the country are actively using their respective social media platforms to reach out to people and provide resources in these unprecedented times.

Now, actress Hema Malini, who has also acted as a Covid-19 warrior in these troubling times, took to her Twitter handle to share the work she has done to help the rural citizens battle the deadly virus. The star revealed that she’s installed oxygen enhancer machines in the district amid the pandemic. The actress wrote in Hindi, “I feel blessed to have installed 7 oxygen enhancer machines in Mathura district to serve the Braj residents. I will be dedicating more oxygen enhancer machines to the Braj dwellers of rural area in Mathura district very soon, this way 60 more oxygen beds will be available there."

ब्रज वासियों की सेवा के लिए जनपद मथुरा में 7oxygen Enhancerमशीन स्थापित करवा कर मैं अपने आप को धन्य महसूस कर रही हूं।शीघ्र ही जनपद मथुरा में और oxygen Enhancer मशीन ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के ब्रज वासियों के लिए समर्पित कर रही हूँ।इस तरह जनपद में लगभग 60 oxygen Bed और उपलब्ध हो जाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/aeuo6wNZTL — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 19, 2021

Several Bollywood stars have extended their support amid the crisis. Actors like , Bhumi Pednekar, John Abraham, , , Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood, , , Anupam Kher, and others are only a few stars you have helped patients battling the virus. With the power of the internet, stars have informed their fan base about the safety guidelines that need to be followed.

