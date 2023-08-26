The 69th National Film Awards took place in New Delhi on August 24, at a press meet. The award ceremony was interrupted for 2 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. From Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon, many new faces bagged their first National Award. A while ago, Hema Malini shared a post on her Instagram where she congratulated her daughter Esha Deol on her movie Ek Duaa receiving a special mention at the 69th National Awards.

Hema Malini lauds daughter Esha Deol as her movie Ek Duaa received special mention at 69th National Awards

Taking to her Instagram on August 25, Hema Malini shared a picture of her daughter Esha Deol and congratulated the actress as her first film as producer Ek Duaa got a special mention at the 69th National Awards ceremony. Sharing the picture, the veteran actress wrote, "It was a proud moment for my darling Esha - her first film as a producer, 'Ek Duaa' got a special mention at the 69th National Awards in the category of Non-Feature Films. A feather in her cap indeed! Congrats to my baby! @imeshadeol #ekduaa #69thnationalfilmawards."

As soon as Hema Malini shared the post lauding her daughter, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "Congratts to the Baby & Proud Mama." Another commented, "Congratulations!! We all are so proud of you ! Ofcourse you got it all from the best stars of Bollywood . Mom and Dad !" "That is fantastic news! Congratulations to her!" wrote a third fan. "Very nice and beautiful," commented a fourth fan. Others were seen dropping red heart emojis and congratulatory messages.

Recently, during an interview with News18, Hema Malini was asked about her daughters Esha and Ahana reuniting with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol at the special screening of Gadar 2 hosted by Esha herself. The Dream Girl said, "I am feeling very happy, I do not feel it is something new because it is very normal. Many times they keep coming home and all but we do not publish it anywhere, we are not the type to take pictures and immediately put it up on Instagram. We are not that kind of a family.”

She further added that they are all very much together, and help each other if any of them faces a problem.

