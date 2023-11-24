Hema Malini performs dance drama on Meera Bai's 525th birth anniversary; wows audience in Mathura-VIDEO

Hema Malini, a seasoned actress, has been praised for her acting skills and beauty throughout her career. Her expressions and mastery of dance have distinguished her and given her an advantage over her peers. Besides being an actress, she is also a Member of Parliament, representing Mathura for the BJP. Recently, she presented a dance drama in Mathura to pay tribute to Meera Bai.

Hema Malini pays tribute to Meera Bai through her dance drama

Recently, on Thursday, November 23, the residents of Mathura observed the 525th birth anniversary of Meera Bai. In honor of this significant event, Hema Malini presented a dance drama illustrating the deep affection the saint had for Lord Krishna. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present at the event.

Hema Malini looked gorgeous in a yellow lehenga adorned with a gold border during her performance. She matched it with a green blouse and accessorized with striking gold jewelry, including a mathapatti, a nath, and a beautiful necklace. The video of the veteran actress showcasing the dance drama has become widely popular online.

Hema Malini reveals the best gift she has received from Dharmendra

Hema Malini has been happily married to veteran actor Dharmendra for more than forty years, and the couple has been admired for their strong bond. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times during Hema Malini’s birthday, the actress shared the best gift she has received from her husband and mentioned, “He is here for my birthday, and the biggest gift he gives me is spending time with us."

The experienced actress expressed that she didn't notice time passing quickly as she was deeply engrossed in her work. As she celebrates her 75th birthday, Hema Malini shares that the years seem to have flown by, emphasizing that age is just a number and one's lifestyle plays a crucial role in shaping life.

Work front of Hema Malini

The actress has appeared in numerous films before, including Pratigya and the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Baghban. Notably, in a conversation with PTI earlier this year, she talked about considering new opportunities. She mentioned that if she receives interesting roles, she would be keen to accept them, expressing her desire for producers to consider casting her in their films.

