Hema Malini plants a kiss on birthday boy Dharmendra's cheek and we are melting; see PHOTOS

Veteran actor Dharmendra has stepped into another year of his life as he celebrates his 88th birthday today, on December 8. To celebrate the special day, the Deols came together and relished a fun-filled birthday bash. Recently, actress Hema Malini dropped inside glimpses from their family get together.

However, out of all, what grabbed everyone's attention was the way loving wife Hema Malini planted a kiss on Dharmendra’s cheek, leaving the internet into a frenzy. Notably, the duo’s daughter Esha Deol also reacted to the endearing picture and was all hearts for the photo. Read on to find out how she reacted.

Esha Deol, Ahana Deol, Hema Malini and Dharmendra get together for latter’s birthday bash

Hema Malini took to her Instagram account this evening to share glimpses of Dharmendra’s birthday celebrations. In some images, their daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol can also be seen striking a pose with the birthday boy. However, what captivates us is the way the Baghban star expresses love to her husband by planting a kiss on his cheek.

Dropping the images on her social media account, the veteran actress wrote in the caption, “Taken today #birthday #celebration #happybirthday.” Have a look right here.

Esha Deol is all hearts for Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s PDA, leaves internet in frenzy

Soon after the actress shared the post, her comment section was bombarded with varied reactions from fans. An overwhelmed Esha Deol dropped red heart emoticons on the pictures, expressing her love for her parents.

Fans were also elated to see their favorite Bollywood couple’s PDA. “Beautiful couple hema and dharam ji” “Even today you are a very good couple” “Best copupls in the woarld..,” read some comments on Malini’s post. Meanwhile, several others also wished Dharmendra on his birthday.

Work front of Dharmendra

The actor recently created immense hype with his performance in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Remarkably, his kiss scene with actress Shabana Azmi had set the internet ablaze and it raised quite a few eyebrows. The movie also starred actress Alia Bhatt and actor Ranveer Singh. As per reports, the actor will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki.

