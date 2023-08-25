Hema Malini REACTS to Ahana, Esha Deol's reunion with Bobby, Sunny Deol at Gadar 2 screening: 'We are very...'

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has become one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. This sequel to the 2001 hit movie, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, is gaining immense love and praise from both audiences and critics alike on social media. Fans of the film are rushing to the theaters to experience the thrilling sequel in its entirety, enjoying the iconic on-screen chemistry of Sunny and Ameesha once again as they are seen reprising their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena. They have been joined by Utkarsh Sharma playing their grown-up son Jeetey. Recently, Hema Malini spoke about her daughter Esha Deol rooting for the Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 and their equation with the Deols.

Hema Malini reacts to Esha Deol rooting for Gadar 2

During an interview with News18, Hema Malini was asked about her daughters Esha and Ahana reuniting with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol at the special screening of Gadar 2 organized by Esha herself, to which the actress said, “I am feeling very happy, I do not feel it is something new because it is very normal. Many times they keep coming home and all but we do not publish it anywhere, we are not the type to take pictures and immediately put it up on Instagram. We are not that kind of a family.”

She also added, “We are all very much together, always together. Any problem we are always together with each other. So, the press got it and it is nice, they are happy about it, and I am also happy.”

Advertisement

Hema Malini reviews the Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2

Recently, Hema Malini was seen outside a Mumbai theatre after watching Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film Gadar 2. When some paparazzi approached her, the legendary Dream Girl couldn't resist showering praise for the film. She expressed her fondness for it, saying that it met her hopes and brought back memories of the 70s and 80s. The actress also complimented director Anil Sharma's direction and described Sunny's performance as "superb." She also praised Utkarsh Sharma's performance. When it came to the chemistry between Sunny and Ameesha on screen, she mentioned that even after 22 years, their on-screen chemistry still looked fresh and they looked charming together and delivered remarkable performances in the film.

For the unversed, Sunny and Bobby Deol are Dharmendra's children from his first wife Prakash Kaur and Esha Deol and Ahana Deol are the daughters of Dharmendra and Hema Malini.

ALSO READ: Gadar 2: Did Dharmendra react to Hema Malini's praise for his son Sunny Deol's movie? Details inside