Hema Malini REACTS to living in separate houses as she spills beans on unconventional married life with Dharmendra

Hema Malini and Dharmendra have been one of the most enduring couples in Bollywood. But they have led an unconventional life since their marriage in 1980. At the time, Dharmendra was already married with four children, which rendered their relationship controversial and raised quite a few eyebrows in society. However, Hema has maintained a stoic and positive outlook all throughout, stating that she believes in leading life as it comes and bears no qualms whatsoever.

This is what Hema Malini had to say about the living conditions

In an interview with Lehren Retro, Hema was helmed as a feminist icon for her decision to live in a separate house from Dharmendra and raise their two daughters. She acknowledged that while this wasn't a desired situation, life sometimes takes unexpected turns, and one must accept and adapt to them. Hema emphasized that Dharmendra has always been there for their family, despite their unconventional living arrangement.

She expressed that while every woman desires a normal family with a husband and children, sometimes circumstances lead to alternative paths. Hema clarified that she didn't feel bad or resentful about the situation and was content with herself. She proudly stated that she raised her two children well and was grateful for their presence in her life. She conveyed her acceptance of the unconventional nature of her married life with Dharmendra and emphasized that she couldn't sulk about it.

Hema Malini attributed her ability to handle such unconventional situations to the guidance of her spiritual mentor, a 'guru ma', who supported her throughout her career and personal life. She acknowledged that Dharmendra had always been there for their children, even though he was concerned and believed they should get married quickly. ( ‘shaadi hona chaiye bachchon ka jaldi’ )

The story of Hema Malini & Dharmendra

The couple tied the knot in 1980, with Dharmendra already married to Prakash Kaur and having four children. Hema and Dharmendra have two daughters together, Esha and Ahana. Their family dynamics have been a subject of interest and discussion over the years.

It's worth noting that Hema, Esha, and Ahana did not attend the recent wedding ceremonies of Dharmendra's grandson, Karan Deol, which prompted Dharmendra to express his emotions through a heartfelt social media post dedicated to them.

