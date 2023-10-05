Hema Malini recalls 'embarrassing' moment with Dev Anand when she had to sit in his lap for THIS reason

Dev Anand, a renowned actor in the film industry from the 1940s to the 1970s, was born on September 26, 1923. The legendary actor recently marked his 100th birthday. Veteran actress Hema Malini was relatively new to the film industry when she acted alongside Dev Anand in the 1970 movie Johny Mera Naam. Directed by Vijay Anand, the film became a major success, and its music composed by Kalyanji-Anandji gained immense popularity among fans. The way the songs were filmed, especially Pal Bhar Ke Liye and O Mere Raja, received much praise. In a recent interview, Hema Malini shared a memorable incident from the film's shooting.

Hema Malini recalls being stuck on a sky trolly with Dev Anand

According to Indian Express, during an event held in honor of Dev Anand's 100th birth anniversary, Hema Malini reminisced about the filming of O Mere Raja. She shared that during the shoot, she found herself stuck on a sky trolley with Dev Anand. Hema mentioned that they were shooting near Nalanda in Bihar for the song, and for a specific part of the song, they were both required to sit in a sky trolley. She said, “There was a scene where we were supposed to go in the rope chair. The sequence was such that he is sitting already and I have to sit in another chair but because I miss it, he makes me sit on his lap. That was very embarrassing for me, in real life also, and in the film also I am feeling very uncomfortable.”

Hema Malini also recalled that while filming the scene, there was a power outage, and as a result, she found herself stuck with Dev Anand, sitting on his lap in the rope chair. She added, “So the shot started and the rope chair was moving but right in the middle, it stopped. The electricity was gone. I said ‘Dev saab, I can’t sit like this’. I didn’t want to put my whole weight on his lap. It was very very uncomfortable,” she recalled with a laugh.

Hema Malini opened up on working with Amitabh Bachchan in Baghban

Recently, as the Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini starrer Baghban marked 20 years, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Hema Malini said, “Aisa lagta hai hum abhi shoot karke aaye hain (It seems we’ve just shot the film). She candidly shared her thoughts on working with the megastar Amitabh Bachchan. During the making of the film, she expressed that what she found remarkable about Big B was his cheerful and friendly demeanor. The two, who had previously worked together in iconic films like Sholay, said, “Sabne khushi khushi kaam kiya iss film mein (Everyone happily worked on the film). When Amit Ji used to enter the set, he would bring so much light, all the workers used to light up and say, ‘Arre Amit Ji aa gaye', unko lagta tha ab koi mazaak karenge. Amit Ji has come. They would think that now he would have some fun. He used to be so jovial and fun-loving. I don’t think he is like that anymore. Pata nahi, thoda serious ho gaye hain aaj kal (Don’t know, he has become more serious these days).”

Johny Mera Naam marked one of the early major successes in Hema Malini's career, while Dev Anand was already an established superstar at the time.

