Hema Malini recalls telling Sunny Deol to make best film before Gadar 2 success; says, 'I am so thrilled'

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel has been receiving all the praise and appreciation since the day of release. The audience as well as the critics are showering the film with praiseworthy words because of its fascinating storytelling, amazing performances, and Sunny and Ameesha's captivating on-screen chemistry by reprising their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena. Amidst rave reviews, in a recent interview, Hema Malini recalled telling Sunny to make his best film and also expressed her feelings after he did Gadar 2 which became one of the blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema.

Hema Malini recalls telling Sunny Deol to make best film before Gadar 2 success

In a recent interview with News 18 Showsha, veteran actress Hema Malini shared that she would often tell Sunny Deol to make his “best film” yet and then the actor came up with the blockbuster Gadar 2, which has been getting a lot of appreciation from fans and followers on social media.

Hema Malini said, 'People love Sunny a lot. They wanted him. I also used to tell him (Sunny Deol) you have to do the best one now. Karna padega. He would say, 'Haan haan, main karunga.' He’s very sweet. And he did this picture and I am so thrilled about it. He has got so much of appreciation, so much publicity, very nice. Each and every scene was so good.”

Recently the 74-year-old actress watched Gadar 2 and shared her opinion. Praising the film, she said, “Gadar dekh kar aayi hun. Bohot hi accha laga. Jo expected tha waise hi tha. Bohot hi interesting hai. Aisa lag raha tha ki 70s aur 80s ka uss zamane ka film ke jaisa ek daur hai, uss daur ko leke aaye hai. Anil Sharma ji ne bohott beautiful direction kiya hai."

Speaking about the famous pair Tara and Sakeena, Hema said, "Bohot achha laga. 22 saal k baad bhi dono bohot hi sundar laag raha hain, bohot achha kaam kiya hai."

Meanwhile, the sequel to the 2001 super hit film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has finally been released on August 11, 2023. Apart from Sunny and Ameesha, Gadar 2 features Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Mir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary, Rakesh Bedi, and many others in supporting roles.

