Hema Malini ‘relaxes’ with Dharmendra in THIS priceless photo after 73rd birthday celebration

The 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood, Hema Malini, with her distinct roles and heart-warming personality, has ruled the hearts of millions across the world. Recently, the veteran star turned a year older and celebrated her 73rd birthday in the presence of close friends and family members. Now, just days after her birthday, the evergreen star took to social media to share a priceless photo alongside Dharmendra.

While doing so, the legendary actor also thanked fans for sending her warm wishes on social media. She wrote, “A BIG Thank you to all those who have wished me and sent lovely messages on my birthday. Have gone through all of them and I’m left with a feeling of joy and gratitude receiving so much love from all of you! Thank you all. Relaxing after the celebrations.” In the photo, Hema Malini sports an infectious smile in a pretty blue Kurta and joining her in a casual sweatshirt is the Sholay fame Dharmendra.

Relaxing after the celebrations… pic.twitter.com/xM0xFCEEG8 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) October 26, 2021

As soon as the photo surfaced on social media, it went viral in no time. While a fan said “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi”, another hailed them as the “evergreen couple in Bollywood”. Hearts and fire emoticon also flooded the comment section in massive numbers.

Previously in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Hema Malini’s daughter Esha gave an insight into her bond with her mother, from whom she derives the passion to pursue her dreams and preserve her dignity. During the interaction, she said “My earliest memory of Mom is of her getting ready for shooting. As a kid, it was exciting for me to watch the flurry of activity around her every morning – her hairdresser, make-up man and others busy around her. I was enamoured by the colourful lipsticks and would end up breaking them.”

“Mom was a loving and caring mother but she was clear about maintaining discipline and decency. Like she didn’t approve of late nights. She didn’t stop us from wearing shorts or spaghetti tops but there was a line drawn. While we were young, we were lovely babies. But when we hit teenage right up to the early 20s, she truly tolerated us,” added Esha.

