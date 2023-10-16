Hema Malini reveals 'biggest gift' she got from husband Dharmendra on her 75th birthday

From Sholay to Seeta Aur Geeta, actress Hema Malini has delivered uncountable entertaining gigs in Bollywood and has been a gem of the industry. While fans often laud her for her enthralling performances, the Dream Girl of Bollywood has now entered the 75th year of her life. Recently, the legendary actress, who is celebrating her birthday today, revealed the best gift that she received from her husband Dharmendra on her birthday and also noted how she didn’t realize that time was flying by too fast as she was immersed completely in her work.

Hema Malini reveals the best gift she has received from Dharmendra

Hema Malini has been married to veteran actor Dharmendra for over four decades and the duo has been setting soaring couple goals since then. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, the actress revealed the best gift that she has received from her husband and noted, “He is here for my birthday, and the biggest gift he gives me is spending time with us.” Notably, actor Dharmendra has returned from the United States and seemingly, this has left the birthday girl in a frenzy.

The veteran actress went on to reveal how she did not realize how time was passing by so fast as she was completely enveloped by her work. As she turns 75 today, Hema Malini further elaborated that though time flew by too fast and she didn't realize when she turned 75. She also mentioned that age tends to be a mere number and life depends on the way one looks after themselves.

“It depends on how you look after yourself if others are inspired by the work you do. That's life. I do the work that I get and spend time with my children and grandchildren. Life is beautiful," Hema Malini elaborated.

Exploring the work front of Hema Malini

The actress has starred in several films in the past including Pratigya and Amitabh Bachchan starrer-Baghban. Remarkably, during a chat with PTI earlier this year, the actress discussed taking up further ventures and said that if she gets offered some intriguing roles, she would definitely take it up and also revealed that she would like all the producers to sign her for their films.

ALSO READ: 'There can be only one Dream girl one Hema Malini': Esha Deol drops pics with birthday girl; pens special note